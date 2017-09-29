Catholic World News

Canada also investigating Vatican diplomat removed from US amid child-porn charges

September 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Carlo Capella, who was recalled to Rome from the apostolic nunciature in Washington, DC, after reports that he was involved in child pornography, is also wanted by police in Canada for questioning on similar charges.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.