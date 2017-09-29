Catholic World News
Canada also investigating Vatican diplomat removed from US amid child-porn charges
September 29, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Carlo Capella, who was recalled to Rome from the apostolic nunciature in Washington, DC, after reports that he was involved in child pornography, is also wanted by police in Canada for questioning on similar charges.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
