Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller sounds off in candid interview

September 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In a lengthy interview with the National Catholic Register, the former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) spoke about Amoris Laetitia and the dubia, the influence of the Pope’s key advisers, the anonymous accusations that can undermine Vatican officials, and the future of the CDF. Cardinal Müller discloses that under his leadership the CDF did take action against some dissident theologians, although the cases were not made public.



Cardinal Müller insists that “the only true and correct interpretation of Amoris Laetitia“ is in line with Church’s constant doctrine. He rejects the notion that a Pope can unilaterally change Church teaching: “Some think that a pope can personally do whatever he wants because he is absolute sovereign, but that’s not true.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.