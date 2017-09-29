Catholic World News

Libyan prosecutor finds graves of 21 Coptic Christians murdered by Islamic State

September 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Libya’s top prosecutor revealed that his office has identified the spot where 21 Coptic Christians were buried in a mass grave after being killed by Islamic State terrorists in 2015. He said that work has begun to recover the remains of the slain Copts, who are revered as martyrs in Egypt. One man has been arrested on charges of participating in the gruesome killings.

