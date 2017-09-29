Catholic World News

‘Many good traditions’ enrich Church, Pope tells Council for New Evangelization

September 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican press office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on September 29 to members of the Pontifical Council for New Evangelization, Pope Francis said that different societies and cultures bring “authentic gifts” to the Church, assisting the work of evangelization.

The Pope thanked the members of the Pontifical Council for their work during the Jubilee Year of Mercy (for which the Council organized special events) and said that the Church cannot allow “that so much enthusiasm be diluted or forgotten.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.