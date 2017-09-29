Catholic World News

Japanese bishop grateful for Vatican cardinal’s visit

September 29, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sept. 17-26 visit, Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, repeatedly emphasized that Japan’s faithful needed to recommit themselves to evangelization.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.