Leading Vatican official: Radio is crucial in countering ‘fake news’

September 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Dario Viganò, prefect of the Secretariat for Communications, said that young people have more confidence in the credibility of radio than that of TV or newspapers; thus “radio is a strategic key to ‘anti fake news.’”

