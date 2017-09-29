Catholic World News

September 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In separate addresses at a UN meeting, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, spoke on combating human trafficking and aiding its victims.

