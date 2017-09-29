Catholic World News
Resignations and appointments (9/28)
September 29, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: In a surprise move, Pope Francis named Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai, the secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, as apostolic nuncio to Greece; he also named a Polish priest as the Congregation’s undersecretary. The Congregation thus has a prefect (the #1 official) and undersecretary (#3 official) but now lacks a secretary (#2 official).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!