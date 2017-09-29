Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (9/28)

September 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In a surprise move, Pope Francis named Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai, the secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, as apostolic nuncio to Greece; he also named a Polish priest as the Congregation’s undersecretary. The Congregation thus has a prefect (the #1 official) and undersecretary (#3 official) but now lacks a secretary (#2 official).

