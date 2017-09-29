Catholic World News

Papal audiences (9/28)

September 29, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the 2 leading officials of the Congregation for Catholic Education, the head of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, the apostolic nuncio in Honduras, and the former secretary of the Pontifical Council for the Laity.

