NT Times notes judicial nominee’s membership in Catholic charismatic community

September 28, 2017

» Continue to this story on New York Times (registration may be required)

CWN Editor's Note: Amy Barrett, nominated by President Trump to be a federal judge, faced hostile questions from Senators because of her Catholic faith. Now the New York Times takes note of her membership in a “covenanted community,” the People of Praise. Critics say that the charismatic group’s beliefs and activities raise questions about Barrett’s suitability for the bench.

