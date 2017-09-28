Vatican mishandled case of priest-suspect in Washington, expert says
September 28, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, a member of the special papal commission on abuse, said that the Vatican erred by failing to explain the decision to recall a cleric serving in the apostolic nunciature in Washington after he was accused of child pornography. It was “unprofessional” to handle the situation quietly, said Father Zollner; the Vatican should have been “up-front” about the charges against the priest, to avoid the perception of a cover-up. “A situation has been created that’s bad for all parties,” he said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
