Religious leaders have special role in protecting human rights, Vatican prelate tells UN

September 28, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Religious leaders have a special responsibility to protect people from human-rights violations, Archbishop Richard Gallagher argued in a presentation to the UN. The Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States observed that international laws are themselves based on fundamental ethical principles, which the world’s religions uphold—including the “responsibility to protect” that requires governments to work against genocide, war crimes, and other crimes against humanity.

