Chinese archbishop appointed to diplomatic post in Greece

September 28, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai, the highest-ranking Chinese cleric at the Vatican, has been named apostolic nuncio to Greece. The Chinese prelate, who had been serving as secretary of the Congregation for Evangelization, has no previous diplomatic experience. But he was heavily involved in talks between the Vatican and Beijing; he was regarded as a skeptic about the prospects for an accord with the Communist regime.

