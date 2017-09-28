Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State on filial correction: ‘important to dialogue’

September 28, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “it’s important to dialogue even with the Church,” when he faced reporters’ questions about the “filial correction” submitted to Pope Francis. “People who disagree express their dissent,” he said; “but on these things we have to reason, to try to understand one another.”

