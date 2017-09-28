Catholic World News

Amoris Laetitia is Thomist document, Pope claims

September 28, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing the apostolic exhortation with Jesuits during his recent trip to Colombia, Pope Francis said that “the morality of Amoris Laetitia is Thomist.” He said that critics of the document miss its message because of their “purely casuistic” approach. The Pope said that the Thomism of the document is not the dry approach of the neo-scholastic manuals that, he said, prevailed when he was educated. He said: “But today it is a matter of how you express God, how you tell who God is, how you show the Spirit...”

The Pope’s remarks were published this week in the Roman Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica.

