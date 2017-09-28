Catholic World News

Police suspect break-in attempt at Milan cathedral

September 28, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A routine army patrol discovered an open door in the Duomo, the cathedral of the Milan archdiocese, late on Wednesday night. The door had been closed and locked earlier, and security cameras monitoring the door were not active. Although a thorough check found no one inside the building, police suspect that some criminal activity was planned.

The cathedral has been under tight security because of fears of terrorist activity.

