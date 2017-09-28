Catholic World News
US bishops welcome bipartisan climate bill
September 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: The bill is the Climate Solutions Commission Act of 2017 (H.R. 2326), sponsored by Rep. John Delaney (D-MD).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!