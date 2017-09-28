Catholic World News
House Majority Leader Announces Plans for Vote on Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act
September 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on Townhall
CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ conference has repeatedly called for support of the bill.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
