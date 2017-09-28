Catholic World News

A Pakistani woman converts from Islam to Christianity: now she and her family risk their lives

September 28, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “There are stories of young Muslims who intend to convert to Christianity in Pakistan, but if they did it openly, every Muslim could feel the right to kill them,” said a Karachi priest. “For this reason, cases of conversion from Islam to Christianity are very rare, and some convert in secret.”

