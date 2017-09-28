Catholic World News

September 28, 2017

» Continue to this story on YouTube Vatican

CWN Editor's Note: For background on the campaign, click these links from the Vatican press office and Caritas.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!