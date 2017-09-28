Catholic World News
October papal calendar of public Masses
September 28, 2017
On October 1, Pope Francis will make a pastoral visit to Cesena and Bologna, Italy; on October 15, he will canonize 34 blesseds, 28 of whom are Brazilian martyrs slain by Dutch Calvinists in 1645.
