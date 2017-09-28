Catholic World News
Quebec bishop elected president of Canadian bishops’ conference
September 28, 2017
» Continue to this story on CCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Lionel Gendron of Saint-Jean-Longueuil is a Sulpician.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!