Catholic World News

Welcome migrants, Pope urges weekly audience, at launch of worldwide campaign

September 27, 2017

Pope Francis used his regular weekly public audience on September 27 to give a strong endorsement to the “Share the Journey” campaign, launched by Caritas International to support migrants and refugees.

The Pope welcomed representatives of Caritas International, and praised their choice of a slogan for their campaign. He went on to say:

I welcome migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees who, along with workers of Caritas Italiana and other Catholic organizations, are a sign of a Church who seeks to be open, inclusive, and welcoming.

In his catechetical address the Pope spoke of hope, and said:

Hope is the impulse in the heart of those who depart, leaving their home, their land, at times family and relatives —I think of migrants —in search of a better and more worthy life for them and for their loved ones. And it is also the impulse in the heart of those who welcome them.

“Brothers, don’t be afraid to share the journey,” the Pontiff concluded.

