Catholic World News

5,000 demonstrate in India’s Jharkhand state after Christians arrested

September 27, 2017

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Six Protestants were arrested last week on charges of offering financial inducements to potential converts. Their supporters insist the charges are false.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.