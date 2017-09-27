Catholic World News

Cardinal Ouellet says ‘alarmist’ reading of Amoris Laetitia is wrong

September 27, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to the Canadian Catholic bishops’ conference, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops said that a “permissive interpretation” of the papal document, suggesting that it constitutes a break from Church teaching, is “unfaithful to the text and to the intentions of the Supreme Pontiff.”

