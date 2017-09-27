Catholic World News

Scottish bishop urges resistance and Rosary against bid to decriminalize abortion

September 27, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Keenan of Paisley decried a “concerted campaign against the unborn,” after the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists voted to endorse a decriminalization of abortion—with only 33 doctors (among 6,000 members) taking part in the vote.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.