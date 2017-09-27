Catholic World News
Palestinian shoots dead 3 Israelis at settlement near Jerusalem
September 27, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
