Federal court: 1st Amendment does not protect photographers in same-sex wedding case

September 27, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Posting language on a website telling potential customers that a business will discriminate based on sexual orientation is part of the act of sexual orientation discrimination itself,” a federal district court ruled in a Minnesota case. “As conduct carried out through language, this act is not protected by the First Amendment.”

