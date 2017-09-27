Catholic World News

What happened at the Vatican’s bio-extinction conference

September 27, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Paul Ehrlich, the alarmist author of the discredited book The Population Bomb, took a careful stance. But Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, chancellor of the Pontifical Academies, supported national population-control programs, saying that parents must be conscious of a nation’s concerns about large families.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.