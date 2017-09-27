Catholic World News
What happened at the Vatican’s bio-extinction conference
September 27, 2017
Paul Ehrlich, the alarmist author of the discredited book The Population Bomb, took a careful stance. But Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, chancellor of the Pontifical Academies, supported national population-control programs, saying that parents must be conscious of a nation's concerns about large families.
