Estonian composer, German theologians named for Ratzinger Prize

September 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced three recipients of this year’s Ratzinger Prize, which honors individuals engaged in promoting the work and thought of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI. They are:

Theodor Dieter, a German Lutheran theologian who helped draft the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification;

Father Karl-Heinz Menke, a German Catholic theologian and member of the International Theological Commission; and

Arvo Part, an Estonian Orthodox composer who specialized in sacred music, and a member of the Pontifical Council for Culture.

