Catholic World News

American bishop joins signers of ‘filial correction’

September 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop René Gracida, the retired Bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas, has asked that his name be added to the list of signers of the “filial correction” to Pope Francis. Bishop Gracida joins Bishop Bernard Fellay, the head of the Society of St. Pius X, as the only bishops endorsing the appeal.



“It is my hope that other bishops will sign on to this lay initiative and thereby reinforce the importance of this lay initiative,” Bishop Gracida wrote on his blog. He recalled that it was “the overwhelming resistance of the laity” that eventually bishops to support St. Athanasius and reject the Aryan heresy.



Bishop Gracida, who resigned in 1997, is now 94 years old. For years an outspoken prelate, he maintains an active blog, Abyssus Abyssum Invocat.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.