SSPX leader hopes ‘filial correction’ will highlight gravity of doctrinal issue
September 26, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Bernard Fellay, the head of the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), says that he signed the “filial correction” to Pope Francis because “Christ’s teaching on marriage cannot be surreptitiously changed.” Bishop Fellay said that he hopes the public statement “will bring about a clearer realization of the gravity of the situation in the Church.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
