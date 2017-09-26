Catholic World News
Cardinal Müller: open debate could ease tensions over Amoris Laetitia
September 26, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, suggested that Pope Francis should appoint a panel of cardinals to hold a “theological disputation” on the contested issues arising from Amoris Laetitiae. He said that an open debate could ease the “polarization and polemics” that trouble the Church. “We must avoid a new schism and separations from the one Catholic Church,” the German prelate said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
