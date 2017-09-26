Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller: open debate could ease tensions over Amoris Laetitia

September 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, suggested that Pope Francis should appoint a panel of cardinals to hold a “theological disputation” on the contested issues arising from Amoris Laetitiae. He said that an open debate could ease the “polarization and polemics” that trouble the Church. “We must avoid a new schism and separations from the one Catholic Church,” the German prelate said.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.