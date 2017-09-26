Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister addresses UN General Assembly (full text)

September 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, discussed a wide range of topics: human rights (with an emphasis on the rights to life and religious freedom), ecology, preventive diplomacy and the responsibility to protect, migrants and refugees, human trafficking, and nuclear disarmament.

