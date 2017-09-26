Catholic World News
Myanmar cardinal expresses support for Aung San Suu Kyi, says Pope should avoid the term ‘Rohingya’
September 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Myanmar in late November.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
