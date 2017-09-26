Catholic World News
Venezuela: regime accuses bishops of being ‘bandits,’ distant from the people
September 26, 2017
Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: “These accusations are not only offensive, but authentic calumny,” a bishop said in response.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
