Catholic World News

Chaldean Catholic patriarch pleads for reconciliation between Baghdad, Kurdish separatists

September 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon

CWN Editor's Note: “If, God forbid, there will be a military confrontation, in such devastating circumstances, both socially and economically, the consequences will be disastrous,” warned Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako.

