Chaldean Catholic patriarch pleads for reconciliation between Baghdad, Kurdish separatists
September 26, 2017
Continue to this story on Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon
CWN Editor's Note: “If, God forbid, there will be a military confrontation, in such devastating circumstances, both socially and economically, the consequences will be disastrous,” warned Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
