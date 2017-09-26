Catholic World News

Asia Bibi nominated for EU Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

September 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman accused of blasphemy against Islam, was sentenced to death in 2010; her sentence was suspended in 2015, and she remains in prison.

