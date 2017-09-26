Catholic World News

African bishops: ‘Only the poor can truly develop themselves’

September 26, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent document, African bishops “criticize some of Africa’s leaders for conniving with foreign powers at the expense of their own people” and “decry poor governance and misguided politics that stoke flames of ethnic and religious divisions on the continent.”

