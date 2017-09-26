Catholic World News
Pope Francis sends message to Invictus Games participants
September 26, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: Wounded veterans compete in the Invictus GamesThe above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
