Catholic World News

September 26, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the 74-year-old bishop of Ciudad Guzmán, Mexico, and named the bishop of Tehuantepec as his successor.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!