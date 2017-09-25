Catholic World News
Christians in Kurdistan differ on autonomy referendum, Chaldean patriarchate says
September 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: As residents of Kurdistan prepared to vote in a referendum on autonomy, the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch issued a statement emphasizing that the region’s Christians are divided on the issue. “Everyone is personally responsible for their own statements and actions,” the patriarchate said, and no one should claim that they represent the entire Christian population.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
