Catholic World News

Christians in Kurdistan differ on autonomy referendum, Chaldean patriarchate says

September 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: As residents of Kurdistan prepared to vote in a referendum on autonomy, the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch issued a statement emphasizing that the region’s Christians are divided on the issue. “Everyone is personally responsible for their own statements and actions,” the patriarchate said, and no one should claim that they represent the entire Christian population.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.