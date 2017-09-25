Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox prelate calls for restoration of Europe’s Christian culture

September 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief foreign-affairs spokesman of the Patriarchate of Moscow, said that Church leaders must unite to recover the Christian identity of Europe. Speaking to an audience in London, he lamented that “the monopoly of the secular idea has affirmed itself in contemporary Europe.”

