Catholic World News
Russian Orthodox prelate calls for restoration of Europe’s Christian culture
September 25, 2017
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief foreign-affairs spokesman of the Patriarchate of Moscow, said that Church leaders must unite to recover the Christian identity of Europe. Speaking to an audience in London, he lamented that “the monopoly of the secular idea has affirmed itself in contemporary Europe.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!