UN should work for concrete commitments to change, Vatican ‘foreign minister’ urges
September 25, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN session on “Striving for Peace and a Decen Life on a Sustainable Planet,” Archbishop Richard Gallagher repeated the warning of Pope Francis that world leaders should not rest on their laurels simply because international agreements have been reached. Concrete commitments are needed, he said, to address the world’s most pressing problems. He listed warfare, climate change, the drug trade, and human trafficking.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
