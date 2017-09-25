Catholic World News

FEC nominee faces questions about conservative Catholic views

September 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas lawyer nominated for the Federal Elections Commission faces questioning because has called attention to the work of conservative Catholic web sites on his social-media profiles. Trey Trainor describes himself as “a very devout, orthodox Catholic.”

