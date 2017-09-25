Catholic World News

SNAP founder Barbara Blaine dies suddenly at 61

September 25, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Barbara Blaine, the founder and longtime president of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), died suddenly on September 24 at the age of 61. Blaine had resigned from the SNAP presidency earlier this year. The family announced that a “celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at a future date.”

