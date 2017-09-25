Catholic World News

Pope’s homily at Mass for the Vatican Gendarme Corps (full text)

September 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “It is true, you must seek the Lord and do everything to find Him; but the important thing is that it is He Who is searching for you,” Pope Francis preached on September 24.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.