62 clergy, lay scholars accuse Pope of propagating heresies
September 25, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Signatories of “A Filial Correction Concerning the Propagation of Heresies” include Msgr. Antonio Livi (dean emeritus of the Pontifical Lateran University), Ettore Gotti Tedeschi (former head of the Vatican bank), and Bishop Bernard Fellay, head of the Society of St. Pius X.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 1:15 PM ET USA
When a priest in this forum challenged the "critics" of AL to cite evidence from the exhortation to support their claims, I was quick to point out one of the most egregious errors that evinced no ambiguity, was clear and to the point, and easily fit within the 500-character limit: "No one can be condemned for ever, because that is not the logic of the Gospel!" (Exclamation point in the original.) It is not surprising that this error is cited in two paragraphs (AL 296-297) of the Correction.