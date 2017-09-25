Catholic World News

62 clergy, lay scholars accuse Pope of propagating heresies

September 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Signatories of “A Filial Correction Concerning the Propagation of Heresies” include Msgr. Antonio Livi (dean emeritus of the Pontifical Lateran University), Ettore Gotti Tedeschi (former head of the Vatican bank), and Bishop Bernard Fellay, head of the Society of St. Pius X.

