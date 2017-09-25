Catholic World News

Vatican’s former auditor says he was forced to quit after finding irregularities

September 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Angelo Becciu (the Substitute of the Secretariat of State) said that Libero Milone’s allegations were “false and unjustified” and that “he went against all the rules and was spying on the private lives of his superiors and staff, including me. If he had not agreed to resign, we would have prosecuted him.” The Holy See Press Office issued a similar response.

