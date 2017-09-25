Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Address to participants in the general chapter of the Order of the Cistercians of the Strict Observance (full text)

September 25, 2017

» Continue to this story on Holy See Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Assiduous prayer, sobriety of life, unity in charity, and fidelity to spiritual heritage were among the themes of the Pontiff’s address to members of the Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance, also known as the Trappists.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.